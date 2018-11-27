Benton Utilities warns of scam targeting customers

Benton Utilities desires to notify residents and businesses in the area of a scam going around. An unknown company is calling, texting and emailing utility customers identifying themselves as a Benton Utilities employees demanding payment or be shut off. If the caller gives a number, it may be a toll free number for a utility service provider in another state. This establishment is not in any way affiliated with the City of Benton nor Benton Utilities.

Scammers are targeting utility customers in this area, these customers are not limited to Benton Utilities customers. Most of the reports of these calls, we have been made aware of, were to local businesses.

Con artists give these customers a call and say that their electric bill payment is past due, and that their service will be disconnected within the hour if they don't pay up. Then they are directed to transfer funds electronically.

Benton Utilities recommends anyone receiving such a call to contact their utility company’s phone number listed on the bill with any questions regarding account issues. Benton Utilities Billing Department does not contact their customers via phone to inform them they are past due. We ALWAYS send a past due notice before disconnecting service for non-payment. We also do not call our customers to request payment, we send servicemen to the location to disconnect or collect. Do not give account information or payment information to someone that contacts you via phone.

If you receive one of these calls, you may also call the law enforcement in your area as well as the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division at (501) 682-2341 or (800) 482-8982 or visit www.arkansasag.gov.

At Benton Utilities, our customers are our priority. We felt it imperative to notify each of you of this scam. This company is very smart in their scamming practices, and we do not want our customers to fall victim to their misleading practices. Any customer who receives one of these calls, can contact our office at 501-776-5923 to confirm their account status.