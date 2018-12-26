Benton Western Sizzlin in 'last days'

According to owner Elgin Hamner, Western Sizzlin in Benton will end operation Jan. 6.

Hamner took to Facebook on Wednesday with the following statement:

"After 40 years, the last days of our Benton Western Sizzlin have arrived. Jan. 6, 2019, will be our last day to operate. I grew up in this store and have had the honor to feed and get to know so many people. It has served Benton, Bryant, Saline County and Central Arkansas for four decades. I am very proud of this place, it's home. It is a sad announcement for us, but we would like to celebrate and honor this grand old store for the next 10 days. She deserves it and we want everyone to have more than one or two days to come have a flamekist steak, or enjoy our food bars. My family and I, along with our Sizzlin family thank each and every one of you for your support through the years! Come and see us and let's enjoy the remaining time she is here."

More information will be reported when it becomes available.