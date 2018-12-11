Benton woman, Alexander man arrested in capital murder case

A Benton woman and an Alexander man are facing charges of capital murder stemming from the Nov. 18 shooting death of Bobby Joe Young Jr., 29, according to reports.

Addison Reese, 20, and Dustin Brewer, 21, were both booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center early Tuesday and are currently held without bond.

According to reports, the victim was found lying in a ditch in the 7400 block of Loretto Lane in Little Rock near Mabelvale Pike.

Also arrested as a result of the investigation were Joseph Knox and Tyler Jordan.

Jordan was arrested after tampering with evidence. Knox, too, is being charged with capital murder at this time.