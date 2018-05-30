Benton woman wins big on Wheel

Rachelle Michel, of Benton, was a featured contestant on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday and took home more than $45,000 in cash and prizes.

Michel is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and currently works as a server at a local restaurant. She enjoys attending concerts and traveling.

Michel said she has been watching Wheel of Fortune for more than 20 years with her family.

She began her journey to become a contestant by applying online and submitting a video to wheeloffortune.com in hopes of winning enough money to take a vacation.

During Tuesday’s airing, Michel was able to defeat her two opponents while winning a trip to Jamaica, along with taking home a new Toyota Highlander after correctly solving the final puzzle in the Bonus Round.

Michel’s total winnings amount to $45,217.

Wheel of Fortune is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary season.

Wheel Watchers Club members will want to pay specific attention to the Mystery Round this season. If the $10,000 Mystery Wedge is won by a contestant, then the SPIN ID of a loyal viewer will be revealed, giving them the chance to also win $10,000.

Wheel of Fortune airs at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on KATV Channel 7.