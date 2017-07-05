Benton's Eoff named Rutgers assistant golf coach

Former Benton Panthers golfer Austin Eoff has been named assistant coach at Rutgers University, according to a release given to The Saline Courier on Wednesday.

Eoff recently completed his tenure as an athlete at Purdue University.

During his time as a player at the college level, Eoff was a four-time All-Big 10 selection, only the fourth player in school history to do so, and also was a 2017 NCAA Championship participant.

He also set a new mark for career stroke average at 72.72

