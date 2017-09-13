Bid approved to resurface U.S. 67

U.S. 67 in Benton, and a small portion of Arkansas 229, soon will be resurfaced, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission recently approved a bid in the amount of $1.894 million, giving the OK for Redstone Construction Group Inc., of Little Rock, to resurface 7.6 miles of U.S. 67 and .04 miles of Arkansas 229.

Construction will begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected near the end of the year.