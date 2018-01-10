Big 2nd half spurs Hornets

The Bryant Hornets took on the Catholic Rockets at the Hornet’s Nest Tuesday in 7A Central Conference action. The game was close through two quarters, but a blazing hot second half for the Hornets proved enough for a victory, 50-27, for Bryant’s first league win of the season. Head Coach Mike Abrahamson believed good shot selection was a big factor for the win.

“I think we got really shots throughout the game,” Abrahamson said. “We believe in our guys and they delivered.”

The game began on a 7-0 Bryant run as junior Rodney Lambert stole the show, finding freshman Camren Hunter on a corner three on the first possession, followed with an acrobatic double clutch layup around a Catholic defender. The Rockets did strike back, driving to the hoop on offense while also kicking it out to shooters in the corner. This play continued into the second quarter with both teams playing similar drive-and-kick styles. Sophomore Khalen Robinson would hit a heavily contested 3-pointer, and Hunter would hit his second of the game. The half ended with the Hornets leading 16-13.

The Hornets will take on the Central Tigers in Little Rock on Friday.