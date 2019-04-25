Big Red Series pushed back 2 hours

BENTON – Originally scheduled for an April 6 game to open Everett Field at Panthers Stadium in the Benton Athletic Complex, the Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets were washed away by rain to open the inaugural Big Red Series.

Rescheduled for today at 5 p.m., there is another change due to inclement weather. The Big Red Series has been pushed back two hours to 7 p.m. to allow the weather to dissipate, but baseball is still expected to be played by the rivals.

Also, the Benton Lady Panthers softball team will move back their start time from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. against the Nashville Scrapperettes today.

The Benton girls and boys soccer teams also have a change in schedule as they will head to Hot Springs to take on the Trojans today at 5 p.m., rather than Friday’s originally scheduled match.