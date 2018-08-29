Bird's-Eye View: Salt Bowl announcer gives perspective of traumatic night

Mark Scarlett, who has been announcing Bryant High School football games since 2009, had a microphone in front of him as chaos and panic spread across War Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The game began just like any other football game, but when Scarlett heard a noise, he could see confusion on people’s faces.

According to an official joint statement released by officials from the Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, a dry firing of a stun gun led football fans attending the Salt Bowl to panic and flee the venue with 9:22 to play in the third quarter.

An altercation occurred in the concourse between unknown subjects, according to the report. During the course of the altercation, a stun gun was dry fired by a person attending the game. Fans attending the game heard the sound of the weapon and believed it to be the sound of gunfire.

Eventually, as more people began running in a panic, Scarlett said he heard what sounded like a flock of birds.

“I could tell something wasn’t right,” he said.

Scarlett said the entire incident was surreal.

Like everyone else in the stadium, his first thought in those scary moments was his family. His wife, Karen Scarlett, is the Hornet cheerleading coach. His son is a football player and both of his daughters were also in attendance.

Fortunately, he was able to see his family, except his son, from where he was sitting.

“I knew my son was well taken care of,” Scarlett said.

While sitting above most of the crowd, he and others in the announcer’s area tried to process what exactly was going on. He was watching the chaos and knew something was happening, but he did not have any information.

While describing the event, he explained that a person can hear the difference between a regular situation and when there are signs of stress. Saturday night he heard “a stress noise that I’ve never heard before,” he said.

Someone ran to his area and yelled there was an active shooter, but Scarlett did not hear gunfire.

“You could see something was going bad and you want to say something, but what do you say?” Scarlett said.

He started receiving conflicting stories, so he said, “whatever came to my head,” he added.

In a statement released by the Bryant School District, school leaders applauded Scarlett’s actions.

“We want to thank the game announcer, Mark Scarlett, who did an outstanding job informing the fans during the incident,” according to the statement.

As an employee of the Bryant School District and current principal at Bryant Elementary School, Scarlett said in those moments his training as an educator kicked in.

“We’re trained to understand that you have to be calm,” he said.

Scarlett knew from his work with children that in a stressful situation, the louder a teacher gets, the worse the situation becomes.

Even though he appreciates people saying that he did a good job, he said he really did not do anything.

“I was just talking on a microphone,” he said. “I just read off announcements. That’s all I did.”

He commended the people on the field and across the stadium that helped each other. He witnessed as parents were handing their kids to football players on the field. The high school students then covered the younger children to protect them.

“I don’t think I would have thought of that,” Scarlett said. “Those are the things that you witness … you really saw the true character of people. So many people should be proud of how they handled that situation. People did a phenomenal job of taking care of people.”

Scarlett said everyone is thankful that no one was killed during the game and that the incident served as a learning moment.

For example, from the announcer’s area he could see that even though there were multiple exits in the stadium, everyone was trying to use the same exit.

“People stood there anyway even though they couldn’t get out,” he said.

From this situation, he has learned that he has to teach his students and his own family how to know their surrounds and to look for multiple exits in a situation.

“Just because everybody is running to the same exit doesn’t mean that is the only way out,” he said.

He has also learned that communication is extremely important. At the Salt Bowl, he was receiving conflicting information from various people.

All in all, he hopes that this year’s event will not cloud the future of the Saline County rivalry.

“People should not avoid the Salt Bowl,” he said.