Bitter cold front, chance of ice expected Sunday

According to a number of weather forecast models, a bitter cold front is expected to sweep across the Saline County area during the New Year's holiday.

As of Thursday, meteorologists are calling for a 51-percent chance of snow, sleet or freezing rain in the Benton area Sunday with a high only reaching 26 degrees.

Lows are expected to fall into the low teens Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching no higher than 30 (Tuesday).