Black Sox come back for victory

Down 2-0 for most of the game in the second round of the Mid-South Regional, the Bryant Hornets tied things up on a 2-run home run by Jake Wright in the sixth inning. Wright would again come up big in the top of the seventh with the go-ahead RBI single to give Bryant a 3-2 victory over Missouri champion Jefferson City Thursday to advance to the Mid-South semis.

Bryant (44-9-2) will now face Mississippi champion Tupelo today at 6:30 p.m. at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans for a shot at the regional title and a trip to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Tupelo also eked by its opponent Thursday, shutting out Gonzales, Louisiana 2-0. In fact, Tupelo hasn’t allowed a run thus far, defeating Columbia, Tennessee, in the first round, while the Black Sox downed Salina, Kansas, 8-3 on Wednesday.

