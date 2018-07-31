Black Sox reach title round

After getting demolished by Fort Smith Sportsman 10-1 in the opening round of the Senior American Legion State Tournament, the Bryant Black Sox fought back to make the semifinals from the loser’s bracket. On Monday at Warriors Field (Hendrix College) in Conway, the Black Sox bucked Sportsman 5-3 to send Fort Smith home and will now take on Sheridan McCoy-Tygart Drug Store today in the championship round. Bryant will have to defeat Sheridan twice for the state title as McCoy-Tygart has yet to lose in the double-elimination tournament.

Of course, since that 10-1 defeat in the opening round Friday to Fort Smith, Bryant has battled back to win four straight, including a 9-3 victory over the El Dorado Oilers on Saturday, a 7-2 win over the Russellville Pirates on Sunday and evened their season series at 3-3 with Little Rock, routing the Vipers 11-3 in the Black Sox’s first game on Monday before finishing off Fort Smith in the loser’s bracket final.

It was all about the pitching for Bryant in Monday’s victories as Logan Grant gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and five walks, striking out seven in six innings in the 11-3 win, while Will McEntire shut out Sportsman through the first six innings before giving up a couple runs in the seventh. For the game, McEntire gave up two runs on six hits and three walks, striking out five in six innings. Myers Buck gave up a run on two hits in one inning for the save to force the showdown with Sheridan today beginning at 5 p.m.