BNPD: 1 injured in Sunday shooting

The Benton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigation a shooting incident that left one injured Sunday.

According to BNDP, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Valley Street around 11:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital via helicopter. According to Capt. Kevin Russell, spokesman for BNPD, the victim was in stable condition.

"Detectives are diligently working the case and it is an on-going investigation. Victim identity is not being released at this time and additional details may be released as they become available," Russell said.

He added that authorities are working leads in this case, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or via official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.