BNPD assists in capture of escaped inmate

On Friday, the Benton Police Department assisted with the capture of escaped inmate Jamie Dewayne Mitchell, according to a report given to The Saline Courier.

Officers responded to Randel Street near Arkansas 229 around 4:05 p.m. in reference to a vehicle accident.

While en route, officers were notified that a suspect had fled the scene on foot, according to Matt Burks, spokesperson for BNPD.

K-9 Officer Duco was deployed near Randel Street and the Saline River to assist officers with tracking the suspect.

Mitchell was later spotted swimming across the river, but complied with officer commands to swim back across and was then taken into custody, according to Burks.

Officers said they noticed a strong odor of intoxicants and a field sobriety test revealed Mitchell's blood-alcohol level to be 0.14 percent.

Officers were later notified by the Arkansas Department of Correction that Mitchell had escaped Tucker Maximum Security Prison authorities while assigned to work release duties.

Arkansas State Police and ADC later responded to the Benton Police Department to assist in the investigation.

From BNPD, Mitchell faces charges of DWI, theft of a motor vehicle, careless and prohibited driving, no driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Anyone with additional information about the incident or accident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-315-TIPS.

Individuals also may send anonymous information to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the text or visit www.crimereports.com.

A crime tip also can be submitted via official Benton Police Department app found on iTunes and Google Play.