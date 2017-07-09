BNPD investigating alleged shooting on South Main

According to the Benton Police Department, detectives are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday.

According to Matt Burks, spokesperson for BNPD, officers responded to the 300 block of South Main where they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot.

The victim was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Burks.

A suspect has been arrested in this case, but no further information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.