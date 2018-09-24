BNPD investigating death of juvenile

The Benton Police Department is currently investigating the death of a juvenile, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for BNPD.

According to a news release, authorities were called to a residence at Hurricane Meadows around 6:30 a.m. Monday in regard to an unresponsive juvenile.

It was later determined that the juvenile was dead.

The BNPD Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this matter.

"There appears to be no signs of foul play involved, and no suspects are being sought," according to Petty.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.