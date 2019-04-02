BNPD investigating shooting at Ralph Bunche Park

Just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Benton officers responded to a shooting incident at Ralph Bunche Park.

According to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the department, one male, age 20, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

BNPD asks for anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.