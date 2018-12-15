BNPD: No foul play in Saturday death investigation

According to the Benton Police Department, no foul play is suspected in Saturday's death investigation.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were dispatched to the parking lot of Shear Grace Salon and iPhone Guys on Military Road in Benton around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly located a collapsed male in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identification has not been released at this time.

BNPD's Criminal Investigation Division is currently conducting the on-going investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BNPD at 501-778-1171.