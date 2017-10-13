BNPD searching for missing teen

The Benton Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

According to BNPD, Joseph Michael Knox was reportedly last seen Monday in the 23000 block of Cedar Ridge.

Knox was last seen wearing white and red Air-Jordan tennis shoes and was carrying a Nike bag containing clothing. He also reportedly has his last name tattooed on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Knox is encouraged to 911 or 501-778-1171.