BNPD searching for missing teen
By:
Josh Briggs
Friday, October 13, 2017
BENTON
The Benton Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
According to BNPD, Joseph Michael Knox was reportedly last seen Monday in the 23000 block of Cedar Ridge.
Knox was last seen wearing white and red Air-Jordan tennis shoes and was carrying a Nike bag containing clothing. He also reportedly has his last name tattooed on his left forearm.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Knox is encouraged to 911 or 501-778-1171.
