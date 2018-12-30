BNPD searching for missing teen

The Benton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Keyondra (KeKe) Perrin, who left her residence on East Hillside late Saturday night, according to Krista Petty, spokesman for BNPD.

Perrin reportedly left on foot wearing a maroon sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Perrin, or has information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact BNPD at 501-778-1171, by texting “BNPD plus your message” to 274637, or via official BNPD app.