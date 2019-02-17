BNPD searching for woman missing since Feb. 9

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Emila Patterson-Hudson who has been reported missing.

The 45-year-old was last seen around 8 p.m. Feb. 9, by her father when he dropped her off at her Longview apartment.

Patterson-Hudson is described as a white female, 4-feet and 11-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair. She does not have a vehicle and may have an injured foot.

BNPD detectives said there are indications that Patterson-Hudson might be emotionally unstable, and her phone has been turned off.

She was reported missing by a relative, who advised they had not heard from her in several days.

Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Patterson-Hudson should contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS, or dial 911. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or via official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play.