BNPD warning residents of possible scam

The Benton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to ensure more community members do not fall victim to a recent scam. In the past few weeks, at least three instances have been reported where an unidentified Hispanic female uses various stories about an accompanying juvenile to gain entry to unassuming residents’ homes and then uses the juvenile to steal from the homeowner.

Detective David Richey said each case has been strikingly similar, but the stories used to gain entry to homes varies slightly.

“Typically, the suspect will mention that their car has overheated and ask the resident if her daughter can use their restroom or say that they are thinking of moving to the neighborhood and are out looking around and then ask if they can use the restroom," Richey said. "No matter what the story, we urge residents not to allow any stranger into their home for any reason.”

Richey added that after gaining access to the homes, the juvenile will steal whatever is available, be it cash, credit cards or other valuables.

The adult is described as approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, thin build, short, dark hair, dark eyes, and was last seen wearing black yoga capris and a red and black sleeveless workout top that reveals the midriff.

She is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old.

The accompanying juvenile claims to be 9 years old but is described as looking older, around 4 feet, 5 inches tall, medium build, with medium length curly dark hair. She was last seen wearing a polka dot blouse. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black or dark blue mid-size SUV around 2012 to 2017 year model.

“Thus far, all victims have been elderly,” Richey said. "All on the southwest side of town, but this could happen anywhere to anyone and we want everyone to be on alert and spread the word to friends and family.”

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or by visiting the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play, or at www.crimereports.com.