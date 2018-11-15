Board to vote on 2019-20 calendar

The Bryant School Board is expected to discuss the calendar for the 2019-20 school year during a regular meeting today.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Professional Development Center at Bryant High School.

The board will be provided two calendar options that were voted on by school staff. Of the 523 people who voted, 477 staff voted for the calendar A option.

In this calendar, the first day of school is set for Aug. 12 and the last day of school is scheduled for May 22. Christmas break spans 10 days.

In the other calendar option, school is scheduled to start Aug. 14, but Christmas break is set at eight days.

Both calendars include 178 student interaction days, five professional development day and five days built in for winter weather.

During the recognition portion of the meeting, the board will be recognizing Bryant High School teacher Carolyn Hayes who was named the 2019 Little Rock Family Amazing Educator and Dr. Anton Duke, who serves as the pediatrician for the Hornet Health Center.

The board will also honor the four Bryant schools — Bethel Middle School, Springhill Elementary School, Collegeville Elementary School and Bryant High School — that earned reward money for the Arkansas School Recognition Program.

Other items on the agenda include:

•Two out-of-state travel requests from the Bryant High School dance team and Honeybees.

•Change orders for the Bethel canopy project and Parkway Elementary School, along with the Fine Arts center, cafeteria and physical education facility on the Bryant High School campus.

•An agreement with a third party administrator for the district's 403(b) and 457 benefit plans.

•Two student disciplinary issues.

•Personnel changes.

The meeting is open to the public and attendance is encouraged.