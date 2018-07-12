Body found at Lake Norrell

At approximately 8:30 p.m. today, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office received a report of an unattended death at Lake Norrell, according to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the SCSO.

When deputies arrived, they realized the death was "water related," Silk added.

The Saline County Coroner and detectives with the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division are on route to the scene.

The identity of the body has not been released at this time.

More information will be released once it is available.