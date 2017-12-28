Boil order issued for Haskell residents

A boil order has been issued for Haskell residents in the area of Graham Road near the intersection of Graham and Leyden Drive and Graham and Troutman Road.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility of contaminated water entering the distribution system as a result of a partial loss in normal system pressure.

Residents affected by the order are asked to boil all water for one minute before using it. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.