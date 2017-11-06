Boil order issued for W. Lawson Road area

A precautionary boil order was issued Monday by the Salem Water Association due to a main break.

According to a release, the notice was issued by Mark Efird for the approximately 30 cousters on West Lawson Road from North Nash Road to Brookhaven Court. The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a partial loss in normal system pressure.

The order will remain until the problem is corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.