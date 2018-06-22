Bond increased for murder suspect

The bond for a man accused of punching an individual, ultimately leading to the person's death, was increased to a $500,000 Friday.

Phillip Belcher, 34, of Little Rock appeared before Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips for a bond revocation hearing.

Belcher was previously released on a $100,000 bond for a second-degree murder charge, but shortly after being released he was arrested for additional charges in Pulaski County, according to Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush during Friday's hearing.

In June, Belcher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He also has a pending charge in another case for domestic battery.

Deputy Tim Preator, with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, testified about Belcher's recent arrest during the hearing. Preator said deputies were called to Belcher's home for a report of a disturbance with a gun.

Preat, who was the first person on the scene, handcuffed Belcher and placed him in the back of hit patrol car.

When other deputies arrive, they began looking for the gun while Preator attempted to talk with Belcher, who said he would not answer any questions without his wife present.

"Belcher was not having any of it," Preator said in court.

After talking with Belcher for about five minutes, Preator attempted to close the car door, but Belcher kicked the door open, jumped out of the vehicle and started to fight with Preator.

At one point, Belcher screamed at the deputies tell them to "kill him."

The incident lasted about 10 minutes, Preator testified.

During the incident, Preator suffered injuries to his hand and right shoulder. He did not go to the hospital or miss work as a result of the injuries, Preator told Phillips.

Deputies never located a gun at the scene.

Because of this incident, Bush requested Belcher's bond be revoked.

After hearing arguments from Bush and attorney Bobby Digby, who was serving as Belcher's legal counsel, Phillips decided to increase Belcher's bond to $500,000, but he will receive credit for his previous $100,000 bond.

To be released from jail, Belcher will have to post bond amount of $40,000, Phillips explained.

Belcher is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a December 2017 incident at Dollar General on Arch Street.

Belcher allegedly punched Stanley Kaiser, ultimately leading to the person's death. After being punched, Kaiser allegedly fell and hit his head on the concrete of the parking lot. In January, Kaiser's health rapidly declined and he died.

Digby mentioned during the hearing that he is expecting that he will request a mental evaluation of Belcher be completed before the case continues.