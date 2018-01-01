Bond set at $2 million in attempted capital murder case

A Bryant man is facing an attempted capital murder charge, along with a number of other felony offenses, following alleged altercations that took place Tuesday morning.

Saline County District Judge Mike Robinson ordered Curtis Huckaby, 50, to be held on a $2 million sheriff's bond during a hearing Wednesday after upgrading his charges.

The state asked for a $1 million bond in the case while the defendant's counsel requested $500,000.

"This is a rare case where the bond can't be set high enough," Robinson said after viewing surveillance video that showed a man identified as Huckaby running over a Big Red Valero clerk with his 2007 silver Ranger Rover after beating her with his fists and an unknown object.

The victim reportedly suffered a broken back and facial lacerations during the altercation and is being treated at Saline Memorial Hospital.

Officers first responded to Carywood Drive in Bryant for a report of a physical disturbance between the suspect and his son, Brock Huckaby.

Brock was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital and treated for a 2-inch laceration.

While searching for Curtis, officers received a call from a clerk at Big Red Valero on Reynolds Road (near Kum & Go) in Bryant.

According to police, the clerk was screaming for help and told officers that Curtis had entered the store claiming to be a part of "Seal Team 6."

The clerk said Curtis grabbed her and forced her from the store with her arms behind her back before assaulting her in the parking lot with his fists and an unknown object, as shown on the video.

Officers were later dispatched to Big Red Valero near Hill Farm Elementary School where a clerk said a man matching Curtis' description attempted to force her to leave with him.

She was uninjured in the altercation.

Curtis proceeded to lead officers on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 to 120 miles per hour, according to police.

The chase ended near the Morgan/Maumelle exit in Faulkner County after Curtis' vehicle ran out of gas. He was arrested without incident.

He also faces charges of kidnapping; aggravated assault; felony fleeing; reckless and prohibited driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of an instrument of crime; second-degree battery; third-degree battery; and two counts of felony criminal mischief.

See Wednesday's and Thursday's issues of The Saline Courier for more information.