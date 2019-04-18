Bosley’s 4 goals leads Benton

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers came away with 6-0 shutouts to sweep rival Sheridan Yellowjackets and Lady Jackets Tuesday in 5A South Conference action. It was the Lady Panthers’ eighth straight win improving them to 8-3-2 overall, 8-0 in the South. It was the Panthers’ third straight win and eighth in nine games as they go to 8-3-1, 8-1 in the South.

The Benton boys are first in the South, a game up on Lakeside, Hot Springs and El Dorado, which are all 7-2. The Benton girls go up two games on second place Texarkana (6-2).

On Tuesday for the boys, senior Garrett Bosley, who signs with Hendrix College today, scored four goals on the day on just four shots.

Bosley scored the first two goals of the match at the 25:50 and 14:47 marks for the 2-0 lead at the half and wrapped up the scoring in the second half with penalty-kick goals at the 13:00 and 11:09 marks. Bosley’s little brother, freshman Dillon Bosley, and senior Sam Bettis also notched goals, while senior Taylan Akdamar had two assists, and Dillon Bosley, senior Jeiden Ibarra and senior Dawson Ramsey all added an assist apiece.

For the girls, sophomore Emma Selph scored two goals, with seniors Annah Kate Smith, Madison McVey and Julia Dick, and freshman Taylor Holcombe all scoring a goal each. Senior Kinley Ritter had an assist while senior goalkeeper Rylie Davis had three saves.

Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers look to hold on to the top spot when they go to Lakeside Thursday to take on the Rams.