Boutique owner "letting go" of business

After five years in business, Sara McClain has made the decision to retire or "let go of" her boutique so she can treasure time with her family and continue focusing on her career in mental health.

McClain said employees have found themselves "busier than ever with a new website, name brands in apparel and accessories, as well as many first time shoppers every day."

The owners, buyers and staff share their appreciation to their community for its continued support.

"We're so grateful to the community and our precious staff for making this store such an incredible success. The rare opportunity to realize one's dreams is such a gift, and we thank you for it! From the moment we opened to this day, our passion for revitalizing an old historic building into a modern-day fashion-filled shop has continued to grow. We are so proud of and look forward to all that Downtown Benton has developed alongside us and to what the future holds for this area," according to a prepared statement.

The shop will continue to remain open through the summer as a transition time.

"We will be promoting an array of boutique merchandise with exceptional sales, and offering select products and lines to new owners, so please come by and shop to take advantage of always great prices while supplies last- or just to say hello and goodbye! We will miss our wonderful customers, vendors and patrons and truly appreciate each one for supporting McClain & Co. and Downtown Benton," according to the statement.

The approximately 5,000 square foot store will also be for sale by the owner.