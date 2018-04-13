Brakebill accepts Poyen coaching position

Andy Brakebill, head boys basketball coach at Bauxite High School. confirmed to The Saline Courier on Friday that he has accepted the same position at Poyen High School.

His hiring was made official Thursday during a meeting of the Poyen School Board, according to Superintendent Jerry Newton.

"I was told that if I every got the chance to work at Poyen, that was the place to be," Brakebill said. "I have had a great seven years at Bauxite."

