Branson attraction to operate under new name

The highly-popular Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede in Branson, Missouri will begin its 2018 season under a new name, according to a press release from World Choice Investments.

Dixie will be dropped from the name of the Branson attraction, being known by Dolly Parton's Stampede.

The show's webpage has been changed as well.

World Choice Investments also operates several other dinner show attractions for Parton, including Smoky Mountain Adventures in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Pirate's Voyage in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

The Branson show will reopen Jan. 19.

Changes to the show — if any — have not been announced.

According to the press release, "a production team is hard at work updating the existing shows for 2018."

“There is interest in several parts of the United States and internationally to host one of our unique dinner attraction shows,” said Jim Rule, World Choice Investments CEO. “We provide spectacular family entertainment at a great value. We continually listen to our guests and our desire to expand coupled with our desire to stay relevant in today’s changing world led us to simplify our shows’ names.”

Currently, the show matches the south against the north in a number of contests which include professional horseback riding, pig races, "horseshoes" with toilet seats and more.

Members of the audience are seated in a horseshoe-shaped arena.

The show also entertains the audience with comedy and singing.

Eventgoers also take part in the competitions throughout the show.

The show is changed during the Christmas season to reflect on the holiday as well, including changing team colors from the traditional grey and blue to the festive red and green.

Dinner includes pork tenderloin, corn on the cob, vegetable soup, a cheese biscuit, a whole chicken and potato wedges. An apple turnover is served as dessert.

Keeping with the Civil War theme, no flatware is used and drinks are served in Mason jars.

Prior to the main show, eventgoers are treated to a pre-show near the gift shop which has consisted of juggling and magic in recent years.

The Branson location is located at 1525 West Highway 76, Branson, MO 65616 and can be reached at 417-336-3000.