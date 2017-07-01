BREAKING: 17 people shot at downtown LR club

According to Fox 16 News, police say 17 people have been shot at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock.

Police were dispatched to the area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, others also were injured during the incident and the youngest shooting victim is 16.

The shooting began during a concert by a group from Memphis, Tenneessee.

According to Little Rock Chief Kenton Buckner, one person is in critical condition.