BREAKING: Authorities on scene of school bus accident

Emergency personnel, including Saline Memorial Hospital MedTran, are currently on scene of a school bus accident in Bauxite.

According to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesman for the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the bus left the roadway and collided with a tree.

No serious injuries were reported and about 20 to 25 students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The accident is located on Mars Hill Road near Jordan Lane.