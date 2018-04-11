BREAKING: Bauxite board unanimously votes to expel 3 baseball players

Following a near four-hour special school board meeting, members of the Bauxite School Board unanimously voted to expel three varsity baseball players for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

The decisions stem from the students' alleged conduct on a bus following a March game at Mena.

Last week, it was reported that the Bauxite baseball program was under investigation for alleged sexual assault, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Arkansas State Police.

During Wednesday's meeting, the district says the conduct was related to sexual harassment/hazing, as stated in expulsion letters mailed to the families of the three students.

Parents of the students say they were under the impression that video footage from the bus would be shown during the three hearings, however, no footage was presented at any time during the meeting.

"I am shocked," said April Mendenhall, who was speaking on behalf of the parents involved. "I came here thinking there was no way these kids would be expelled.

"The only thing they were expelled on were statements from students. Never were we told about statements from students. The only thing that we were told ... and it was drilled into our head was how awful this video was."

"Now the video will not be discussed. They (the district) won't release it and they won't let us watch it. It is strictly statements from kids that were written at the office of the school."

Mendenhall's son was not one of the three up for expulsion Wednesday, however, a Thursday hearing is set regarding his punishment stemming from the alleged incident.

