BREAKING: Bryant woman killed in Monday accident

Officers with the Benton Police Department have released the identity of the person killed Monday in a head-on collision in Benton.

According to a report from BNPD, Judy Burton-Bradford, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states that Bradford's vehicle collided with a second vehicle around 3:55 p.m. on the Benton Parkway bridge near Edison Avenue.

The driver and three passengers of the second vehicle were transported to area hospitals with two being airlifted from the scene via helicopter.

No further details have been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.