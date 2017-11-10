BREAKING: Buses carrying football team crash, minor injuries reported

Three buses carrying the Helena (Central) High School football team were involved in a wreck on westbound Interstate 30 in Benton near Exit 116.

Another vehicle also was involved in the crash.

The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The Cougars were set to take on Arkadelphia at 7 p.m. in the first round of the 4A State Playoffs.

Minor injuries have been reported, according to the Benton Police Department. No other information has been releases at this time.