BREAKING: Buses carrying football team crash, minor injuries reported
Josh Briggs
Friday, November 10, 2017
BENTON
Three buses carrying the Helena (Central) High School football team were involved in a wreck on westbound Interstate 30 in Benton near Exit 116.
Another vehicle also was involved in the crash.
The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Friday.
The Cougars were set to take on Arkadelphia at 7 p.m. in the first round of the 4A State Playoffs.
Minor injuries have been reported, according to the Benton Police Department. No other information has been releases at this time.
