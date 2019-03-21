BREAKING: Congo Stove and Patio catches fire

UPDATE: According to Fire Chief Bill Ford, the fire began outside of the building and had begun to spread inside when firefighters arrived on scene.

"(The fire) was quickly extinguished," Ford said.

He added that "minimal damage" was reported and now crews are working to find the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL: The Benton Fire Department is on scene of a fire at Congo Stove and Patio off the southbound frontage road of Interstate 30.

It is unknown at this time how or when the blaze started or the extent of the damage.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.