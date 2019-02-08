BREAKING: Everett purchases Landers Ford in Benton

The Everett Automotive Group continues to grow.

Lacey Brooks, community relations, confirmed Friday to The Saline Courier that the Everett family has acquired Landers Ford in Benton.

"We are excited to have the product lines that Ford offers," the Everett family said. "We look forward to growing our presence in Saline County and will continue to offer the Everett sales and service experience."

With the purchase, Everett now owns and operates four dealerships within Saline County, including Everett Buick GMC, Everett Chevrolet and Infiniti of Central Arkansas.

Everett acquired Landers Chevrolet in March 2018.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.