BREAKING: Friday shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

The Benton Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead Friday. A female victim was MedFlighted to Little Rock. Her condition is unknown at this time.

According to BNPD, the officers responded to the 3800 block of Liberty Cove around 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired where they found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are being sought in this case at this time, but the BNPD Criminial Investigation Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Identification of the victims will not be released until next of kin is notified.

More information will be released as it becomes available.