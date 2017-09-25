BREAKING: Head-on collision kills one, injures three others

According to the Benton Police Department, one person had died after being involved in a vehicle accident Monday in Benton.

The accident occurred around 3:55 p.m. on the Benton Parkway bridge near Edison Avenue and the Benton Athletic Complex.

Jeff Silk, spokesman for the Saline County Sheriff's Office, said the accident was a head-on collision. BNPD could not confirm that.

Three other victims involved in the accident were transported to area hospitals with two going to Little Rock via helicopter. A third victim was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital.

Responding to the scene were Benton police and fire departments, Saline Memorial Hospital emergency crews, the Saline County Coroner's Office, Baptist Health Medical Center MedFlight and a LifeNet helicopter.

No vehicle description or victim information has been released at this time.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

