BREAKING: Judge issues countywide burn ban

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey as issued a countywide burn ban, effective immediately.

Due to extremely dry weather conditions and the increase in probability for wildfires, a ban on open burning as been issued to protect lives and property," Arey said in a release.

"This ban prohibits all controlled burns, burn barrels, open fires in campfire rings and burn pits. While outdoor cooking is enclosed charcoal or gas grills is permitted, citizens are urged to maintain supervision on these activities at all times."

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.