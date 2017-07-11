BREAKING: Judge McCallister charged with 4 felonies; warrant filed

According to documents filed at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday at the Saline County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister now is charged with four criminal counts of failure to pay or file tax returns for the years of 2012 through 2014 and 2016, all of which are Class D felonies.

The charges stem from allegations that McCallister failed to pay personal income taxes which came to light during a divorce proceeding.

According to court proceeding transcripts, McCallister said he had not paid taxes for "most of the years" since 1995, adding that he "basically panicked."

According to the documents, McCallister was asked if he had a reason for such behavior, answering, "not one that makes an sense at all."

Liens filed in 2011 by the IRS show McCallister owes more than $104,000 in unpaid taxes from the years 2000 to 2003 and 2005 to 2007.

According to court records, McCallister also has two unrelated liens against him, including one from 2012 filed by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration in the amount of $1,414.14 for withholding of wage taxes, and 2010 in the amount of $430 for nonpayment for the assessment and lot maintenance filed by the Longhills Village Property Owners Association.

A warrant for McCallister's arrest also has been filed in this case.

Also released Tuesday were official charges against McCallister filed by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission.

McCallister will have 30 days to respond to the JDDC's charges once he is served, according to a press release.

The taxes include "the very taxes that support Judge McCallister's $160,000 salary is an insult to the integrity of the judiciary and brings the judiciary as a whole into disrepute," as stated in the release

Other allegatios include McCallister not responding to the JDDC complaint filed by Executive Director David Sachar on March 2, 2017.

