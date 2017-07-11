BREAKING: Kirk Lane resigns as police chief, takes state post
By:
Josh Briggs
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
BENTON
According to Brent Houston, attorney for the city of Benton, Police Chief Kirk Lane has resigned.
Houston confirmed to The Saline Courier late Tuesday that Mayor David Mattingly announced the resignation via email to aldermen.
Houston also confirmed that Lane has accepted the job of Arkansas Drug Director.
During his tenure, Lane has been a driving force in combating prescription drug abuse on a state and federal level.
See Wednesday's issue for the full story.
