BREAKING NEWS: Shannon Hills mayor arrested

Shannon Hills Mayor Mike Kemp was arrested at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, according to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Kemp is facing a Class B felony charge for residential burglary along with misdemeanor charges for criminal trespassing and theft of property.

According to an arrest warrant filed today, a woman notified police that Kemp had entered her mother's home without her permission.

Friday Kemp and two other unidentified men allegedly entered the home and stole a 49-inch television and a microwave.

Kemp allegedly entered the home again Saturday and stole a 19-inch television. The estimated value of the items is $850.

During the second time in the home, Kemp reportedly made racial comments about the victim and her children.

Silk could not comment about where Kemp was arrested.