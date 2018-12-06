BREAKING: Possible explosive device found near Haskell, school district on lockdown

According to Harmony Grove High School officials, the entire district is currently on lockdown.

According to Saline County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Joe Traylor, a deputy made contact with an individual at the intersection of U.S. 67 and Arkansas 229. During the interaction, the deputy discovered what is believed to be an explosive device attached to the individual's clothing.

The district was placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the incident.

Traylor added that the Little Rock Bomb Squad is in route.

Traylor said he could not confirm if the individual is in custody at this time.

More information will be released once they become available.