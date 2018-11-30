Brockovich to speak at Chamber banquet

The real-life inspiration behind the Oscar-winning Julia Roberts movie, "Erin Brockovich," will speak at the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Banquet on March 12, 2019, at the Benton Event Center.

"We think she'll be very inspirational," said Amy McCormick, director of events.

Brockovich works on environmental projects around the world. She became famous for her work to expose Pacific Gas & Electric poisoning the water by leaking chromium 6 in the small town of Hinkley, California, which led to the largest toxic tort injury settlement in United States history, which included $333 million in damages paid to the town's more than 600 residents, according to her website.

While working the case as a file clerk for lawyer Ed Masry, she was a single mother of three struggling to provide for her family. While doing that job, she discovered the medical records that led to the case.

She was the host of the Lifetime series "Final Justice with Erin Brockovich" for three seasons and is the New York Times Best Selling author of "Take it from Me: Life's A Struggle, But You Can Win."

Currently, she is the president of Brockovich Research & Consulting and works on environmental projects around the world.