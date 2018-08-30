Brothers protect fans in Salt Bowl chaos

After going through the horror of not knowing where her children were during the chaos following Salt Bowl XIX on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, one mother learned the next day of her children's selfless acts during that time.

When the panic started at the annual rivalry game against Benton and Bryant, causing the some 38,000 spectators to flee, Leah Montoya immediately began to worry about her sons, Bryant football players Avery and Avram Montoya.

Junior Avery wears number 22 for Bryant and Avram, a sophomore, wears number 69.

She said the pair have played football since pee-wee.

"When all the chaos broke out, I was scanning the field for the boys," Leah said.

When she saw the crowd running, she had to protect her almost 1-year-old and 11-year-old. Immediately, she began texting and calling Avery's phone. She said it took forever for him to respond because he was still on the field. He finally let her know he was fine when he returned to the locker room.

Later, Avram called her from a borrowed phone to let her know he was at Gate 10.

She said it took an hour or two from the time pandemonium ensued to get to Avram. Avery was not there because he was trying to help locate missing players.

When it happened, Leah said she panicked. While she knew her boys were smart and had been taught to be alert, she still wondered if they were safe.

"The coaching staff did a great job keeping the boys together," Leah said.

She added she is grateful to the staff for keeping the players safe.

As she was getting ready for church the next day, she received a picture and text from someone she still does not know.

The anonymous writer told Leah, "parents had thrown children over the railing to help shelter them if there was a shooter and your son placed his body over three of them and your other son is right in front of him ready to help protect him and the kids, along with an elderly lady who is lying between the other players. Everyone is surrounding them to keep them all safe."

In a post on Facebook, Leah said she began to cry as she read the message.

She asked them why they didn't tell her.

The boys told her they didn't think what they had done was a big deal and was something anyone would have done.

"I am more humbled that they did not think they did anything special," Leah said.

She is proud of her sons and the others, players and equipment managers, whose first instinct was to protect others.

Leah said she feels proud and blessed.

She said the football team is not just a team, but a brotherhood that came together.

"As a mom you hope your children make the best decision and they stepped up and did," she said.

She shared her story on Facebook and a friend asked her to make it public and since then it has received thousands of likes and she does not know how many shares.

Leah said she has seen a lot of negative posts about the game and the aftermath on Facebook, but she wanted to share something positive.

Leah said there were many on both sides who stepped up to help and were selfless.

She feels that night Saline County became one huge community. She added no one cared if a person's shirt was blue or maroon, they just helped.

"It was Saline County pride," Leah said. "Everyone came together like small communities do."