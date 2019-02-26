Bryant Animal Control to celebrate Mardi Paws

Bryant Animal Control plans to put its own twist on Mardi Gras by celebrating Mardi Paws at the shelter from 2 to 4 p.m. March 5 at Bryant Animal Control and Adoption Center, 25700 Interstate 30 N. in Bryant.

"We are piggybacking on it to bring awareness to the animals at the shelter," Tricia Powers, director of animal control, said.

She wants people to visit the shelter and meet the animals. She said they may fall in love.

The shelter staff plans to dress some of the pets up in Mardi Gras colors and hold a parade. For those who can't make it out to the shelter, they will live stream the parade on Facebook.

"We are just going to have some fun with the Mardi Gras theme," Powers said.

She hopes this event brings people to the shelter on a day that is normally slower.

The staff plans to have Cavalier King Charles cupcakes to pass out. Anyone who shows up in a Mardi Gras costume will get beads.

Powers said they also plan to give visitors treats to give out to the animals.

All the dogs and cats will get special treats during the festivities.

The shelter will also be accepting donations.

"We always need things for the shelter," Powers said.

There is an Amazon wish list on the shelter's Facebook page. Because the animals get bored, they are always looking for toys and treats to alleviate the boredom.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can contact the shelter or follow it on Facebook to learn when the next orientation will be held.

Anyone can attend Mardi Paws, even if they aren't thinking about adopting. Powers said the animals are just happy to see people.

Powers is looking forward to Mardi Paws.

"We are really excited about promoting adoption and the pets here at the shelter," she said.

Of course, if a person can't make it during Mardi Paws, the shelter has adoption hours from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and the first and third Saturdays of the month.

The shelter staff is available to answer questions, whether a person is considering adopting now or in the future.

Animal control can be reached at 501-943-0489.