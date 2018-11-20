Bryant Animal Control Department to host foster program

The Bryant Animal Control Department will be hosting the Home for the Holidays Fostering program for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Tricia Powers, director for the department, said the program gives animals a break from living in the shelter.

The department has hosted the program for about five or six years and it has always "worked out pretty well," Powers added.

To participate, interested individuals can visit the department's Facebook page to view an application.

For Thanksgiving, animals will be fostered from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For Christmas, animals will be fostered from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 22, through 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 25.

Individuals who apply for the program should plan to be home for the holidays and apply to foster for the entire length, Powers said.

Food, bowls, litter and pans, bedding, crates and toys will be provided for the animals.

The deadline to apply for the Thanksgiving period is 4 p.m. today.

Usually, there about six to seven animals that need to be fostered, she said.

The department will not know the ages, breeds, species or sizes of animals that will be available until the days leading up to the holiday since some animals may be adopted before then. Emails will be sent to everyone who applies approximately 24 hours before scheduled pick up times to confirm which animals are available for fostering, according to the application form.

When applying, individuals answer various questions that department employees use to match families with animals.

Along with giving the animal a break from living in a shelter, the program also helps to get the word out about animals that are available for adoption.

About 1/3 of animals that are fostered are adopted as a result of the program.

For those who can't foster an animal, but still want to help, after Thanksgiving the department will be collecting Christmas gifts of treats and toys for the shelter animals.

The shelter will be open until 4 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed Thursday through Sunday.

For more information about the Home for the Holidays, individuals can call 501-943-0943 or email animalcontrol@cityofbryant.com.